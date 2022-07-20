Luton Town fan launches debut EP with hopes his musical idol DJ EZ will play it

Music producer Jon Boyle set himself the target of having one of his songs played by the DJ and radio presenter when he left university, as one of three life goals.

And the dad-of-one is now hoping his debut four-track EP strikes a chord with EZ after finally finding the time to finish it during the pandemic.

Jon, who works as a lecturer at Uni of Beds and runs his own lifestyle magazine alongside making music, said: “I set myself three goals based around my hobbies when I was 21 – to become a football reporter, to become a DJ and to make a track that my musical idol DJ EZ would play.

Jon Boyle working as a DJ

“I’ve been very fortunate to achieve the first two as I have worked as a football reporter for various newspapers and DJd at my favourite bars and clubs, warming up for some of my favourite garage artists like Oxide & Neutrino along the way.

“I’ve been making garage music since I was a teenager but only since the pandemic have I started making songs that I would be happy to play out myself as a DJ, so this debut EP has been a long, gradual journey for me.

“I’m hoping EZ will like at least one of the tracks – it would be a dream come true and I could die a happy man!”

The EP’s title song Pretty Girl is an upbeat bumpy garage track with edgy female vocals, reminiscent of the classic vibes of MJ Cole.

The second song, Come On, is a bassy two-step instrumental track that rekindles the dark energy of DJ Zinc songs of yesteryear – perfect for MCs to spit lyrics over.

The third track, Love Song, is a pumping vocal garage-house track with a nice blend of orchestral strings and a deep bassline.

The final track on the EP, Take Me Away, is a classic speed garage 4x4 roller.