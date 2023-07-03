Luton Town fan pens song about club after being inspired by Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu

An 18-year-old Luton Town fan has written a song about loyalty after being inspired by his club’s momentous win and footballer, Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu.

Lifelong fan Matty Ram, from Stopsley, wrote the tune after watching the club win at Wembley in May. He said: “I've always been a Luton fan since I was a little boy – back when we were in the non-league and doing very poorly.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Going to the playoff match and seeing, the loyalty of the players and how much you meant to them inspired me to write a song.”

The track, appropriately named ‘Pelly’, shines a light the midfielders. Matty explained: “Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu has been with us for years and years in every division. I wanted to use [the song] as a metaphor for a relationship about loyalty and sticking with someone.”

Matty has been releasing music for over a year after he studied music performance at Bedford College. He was filmed performing his song at hmv in the Mall. Pelly saw the TikTok and shared it with his fans. He tweeted: “Love this for you Hatterrrsssss !!! You know what to do. The ‘Pelly’ single. Congratulations Matty on the new EP !!!”

The singer is due to release his single ahead of the highly-anticipated Premier League season. Matty said: “People have been enjoying the journey so much. I just want to keep people happy and remind them that this is where we are.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The song is part of an EP by Matty Ram - titled Combat Love.