A young Luton Town supporter who was moved by his team's historic victory and the loyalty of one of its players has released a song about the club.

Matty Ram, aged 18 and from Stopsley, wrote the tune after watching the club win at Wembley in May. He said: “I've always been a Luton fan since I was a little boy – back when we were in the non-league and doing very poorly. Going to the playoff match and seeing the loyalty of the players and how much you meant to them inspired me to write a song.”

The track, ‘Pelly’, shines a light on the midfielder, Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu. Matty explained: “[He] has been with us for years and years in every division. I wanted to use [the song] as a metaphor for a relationship about loyalty and sticking with someone.”

Back in June, Matty was filmed performing his song in Luton’s hmv. The footballer saw the TikTok and shared it with his fans.

Today (August 9), Matty released the single just before the start of the highly-anticipated Premier League season this weekend. He said: “If it can be enjoyed by Luton Town fans that would be a job well done for me. It’s for them at the end of the day.”

Matty explained: “People have been enjoying the journey so much. I just want to keep people happy and remind them that this is where we are.”