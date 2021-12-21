Luton Town fans praised for fundraising for critically injured Brian Rourke

Fundraising for a Luton Town fan critically injured in November has topped £28,000, with more cash coming in daily.

Brian Rourke, 52, is still seriously ill in hospital, a month after an assault left him with critical injuries after the QPR v Luton Town championship match on November 19.

His sister-in-law, Carley Sharpe, has set up a GoFundMe page which so far has raised £24,300, and a fundraising event by the Loyal Luton Supporters Club raised £4,200 from an event and a raffle.

In an update on Brian's condition, Carley said: "This week has seen Brian undergo multiple blood and plasma transfusions due to an unforeseen internal bleed. Whilst this has set him back a little whilst he regains his strength, his physio and occupational therapist have been striving to ensure he makes the best possible recovery.