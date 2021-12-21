Luton Town fans praised for fundraising for critically injured Brian Rourke
'We are honoured by the outpour of love and support you have all shown over these past few weeks'
Fundraising for a Luton Town fan critically injured in November has topped £28,000, with more cash coming in daily.
Brian Rourke, 52, is still seriously ill in hospital, a month after an assault left him with critical injuries after the QPR v Luton Town championship match on November 19.
His sister-in-law, Carley Sharpe, has set up a GoFundMe page which so far has raised £24,300, and a fundraising event by the Loyal Luton Supporters Club raised £4,200 from an event and a raffle.
In an update on Brian's condition, Carley said: "This week has seen Brian undergo multiple blood and plasma transfusions due to an unforeseen internal bleed. Whilst this has set him back a little whilst he regains his strength, his physio and occupational therapist have been striving to ensure he makes the best possible recovery.
"This time of year is very challenging for us as a family but we are honoured by the outpour of love and support you have all shown over these past few weeks. Brian would be overwhelmed with everything you are all doing for him and we hope he will be able to one day personally thank you."