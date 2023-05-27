Luton Town FC are in the Premier League - here's how you can celebrate with them in St George's Square

Luton Town FC are in the Premier League – and here’s how you can celebrate their amazing victory at Wembley with them.

Thousands of people are expected to converge on St George’s Square on Monday to congratulate our victorious team after they secured Premier League status in a penalty shoot-out.

An open-top bus will arrive in St George’s Square at 12.15pm following a short ride from Kenilworth Road.

The Square will be open from 10.30am onwards and crowds will be able to enjoy some cracking entertainment, including from local DJs and the Luton Youth Funk Orchestra, starting at 11am. Highlights of the season will also be shown on the big screen, so everyone will be able to relive some of the amazing moments that have brought us to this point.

Once the team has arrived there will be introductions of players, staff and key figures at the club. There will, of course, be interviews from the central stage – assuming the players can make themselves heard among the cheers and clamour of spectators!

Following brief speeches, Luton’s Mayor, Councillor Mohammad (Yaqub) Hanif will present the team with the hard-won Play-off trophy.

The event in the square is expected to finish at about 1.15pm.

The mayor said: “Today is a truly memorable day for those of us who are proud to call ourselves Lutonians. The team and everyone at the club have done us all proud and given memories that will last for a long time.

“It is only right that we show our gratitude for their acheivements by honouring them with this homecoming celebration. We look forward to seeing you all on Monday. Come on you Hatters!”

With huge numbers in the town centre this is likely to affect traffic. People wanting to turn out and celebrate with the team are encouraged to use public transport. Car parks will be open as usual – but are expected to be congested.

And a number of roads will be closed from 6am to 6pm:

Guildford Street

Bridge Street

Gordon Street

Alma Street

Alma Link

Manchester Street

George Street

Upper George Street

Wellington Street

Dunstable Place

New Bedford Road (junction with Luton-Dunstable Busway)

Oak Road (9am to 3pm only)

All Galaxy Centre stops will be closed for the day. Instead, services will operate from the Luton Interchange with notices placed at stops to remind passengers where to go.