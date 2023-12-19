Virgin employee and trustee at Luton Town FC Community Trust, Ollie Williams put forward the organisation for the £5,000 grant for the first round of grants from Virgin’s Local Legends fund. Holly Branson, the daughter of Richard Branson, said: “It makes me so proud to see our people at Virgin stepping up to support their communities, time and time again by volunteering at local charities that tackle diverse and difficult issues.Kerry Downes, community trust director, said: “LTFC Community Trust are thrilled to be awarded a grant in the inaugural round of the Virgin Unite Local Legends Fund, the funding will go a long way to support our work with asylum seekers and refugees in collaboration with local partners.”