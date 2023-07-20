Luton Town FC Community Trust teams up with school to take on its football curriculum

Luton Town Football Club’s Community Trust has partnered with a Luton School.

The Trust will be taking on all curriculum football delivery at Queen Elizabeth School on Crawley Green Road from September. The Education and Football Development programme, a new post-16 qualification at the school, is also being launched.

Staff members from the Community Trust will work with key stages 3 and 4 throughout term time.

Football activities at Queen Elizabeth School. Pic: Paul Upward

Community Trust Director, Kerry Downes, said: “We’re extremely excited to begin our partnership with Queen Elizabeth School. It’s our privilege to work with a school that shares our passion and vision for high quality sports delivery.

"We are proud of the positive community impact our presence has led to in other settings. When coupled with the first class sports facilities onsite, we are looking forward to building upon the excellent reputation Queen Elizabeth School has for sports delivery.”

Queen Elizabeth’s headteacher Rhonda McPherson added: “Queen Elizabeth School Luton are delighted to announce our partnership with Luton Town FC Community Trust. It’s fantastic that two local institutions have come together for the benefit of our students and we can’t wait to welcome the Luton Town FC Community Trust staff members in September.”

Queen Elizabeth School, which has received a ‘Good’ Ofsted rating after an inspection in June, added: “Over the last three years, Queen Elizabeth school has been on a rapid school improvement journey, and as part of that, we will be launching our new sixth form – QE6 – in September 2023. Whilst students have every opportunity to pursue their personal interests and talents, we also teach the importance of community and the contribution they must make to support it locally, nationally and globally.

"Luton Town Football Club’s Community Trust is a huge and important part of Luton community, supporting a wide range of people in many ways such as educational projects to inclusion projects and its ethos matches that of Queen Elizabeth School and our soon to be new sixth form QE6. This was one of the key driving factors in us approaching the Trust.”