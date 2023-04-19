Luton Town FC fan set for emotional reunion with rival supporter who saved his life after he suffered a heart attack

A Luton Town fan who suffered a cardiac arrest at a match in November is to meet the woman who saved his life.

Reading fan Pippa Rouse was leaving the Luton ground after the match in November when she noticed a man unwell at the wheel of his car. She pulled Hatters fan David Norman from his car and delivered CPR until medical assistance arrived.

David’s life was saved and he made a full recovery – with the part played by Pippa, a first aid-trained police staff investigator with Thames Valley Police, proving vital.

David, left, with his son, Edward

The 64-year-old schoolteacher spent two months in hospital and is eager to reunite with Pippa tonight (April 19) when Luton visit the Select Car Leasing Stadium for the return fixture.

David, who lives in Northampton, had returned to his car after watching the 0-0 match when he went into cardiac arrest. His 19-year-old son, Edward was sitting next to him when he began fitting.

Pippa said of the incident: “I was walking back to the car with my dad Colin and my fiancé Rich. As we were walking, we heard a car revving its engine a lot over by the Sainsbury’s on Francis Street.

David had crashed his car as he went into cardiac arrest and Pippa ran over to help.

Pippa will meet up with David for the first time since she saved his life

She explained: “When I got to the car it became very clear, very quickly that the driver wasn’t breathing so I reached over him, undid his seatbelt and with the help of another member of the public, dragged him out of the car.”

Pippa carried out CPR while Rich got medical assistance. Once the ambulance arrived, David was shocked with a defibrillator three times.

After the incident Pippa tried to track him down and see if he was alive. Her social media plea for information was seen by a paramedic at the scene who told her that David was recovering in hospital. She added: “Then I cried for about 10 minutes!”

Five months on, David has a new car and has gone back to work after spending months getting better.

He said: “It doesn't make a difference that she’s a Reading supporter. We’re all people that we have a common interest in football. We look after each other if there's another supporter in distress.”

Pippa has since been in touch with David on the phone. She said: “I can’t wait to see him on Wednesday night!”

David added: “It is bound to be emotional. Without her actions, I don’t know if I would have made it through that night.”

Before Wednesday night’s game against Luton, South Central Ambulance Service (SCAS) Training Lead Michael Greenfield will be giving a short CPR and First Aid demonstration for fans of both clubs.