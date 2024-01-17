Energy experts will be on hand to give advice to guests

People living in Luton are being invited to the home of the Hatters next week when the Kenilworth Road stadium will turn into a ‘warm hub’ as the cold weather bites.

The ground will become the UK’s first football stadium to operate as a ‘warm hub’ from Monday, January 22 until Friday, January 26 when it opens up the Eric Morecambe Lounge and John Moore Lounge to the public.

Experts from the club’s sponsor, Utilita, will be there to give energy efficiency advice between 9am and 5pm. The club said: “Anyone is welcome to utilise the space – even if they are simply in need of somewhere warm to spend the day, or wanting to speak with someone over a cup of tea to combat loneliness.”

Luton Town's Kenilworth Road stadium. Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images

Hatters commercial director Chris Bell said: “We look forward to welcoming supporters and local residents to Kenilworth Road with the support of our main club partner Utilita.

“We will be opening lounges in the stadium as a place for members of our community to connect.

Bill Bullen, CEO at Utilita, said: “The Warm Hub is our next step together and I’m delighted we can offer a space that has something for everyone - from residents needing bespoke advice on their energy usage, to those who just want somewhere warm and friendly to spend the day.