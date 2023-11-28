Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Students from the University of Bedfordshire had the opportunity to attend Luton Town Football Club’s pre-match press conference and report live on a Premier League game from the Hatters’ press box, as part of the Education Partnership between the two institutions.

Ahead of Luton Town’s clash with Crystal Palace, the University welcomed first team manager Rob Edwards and goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski to its Luton campus to host their official pre-match press conference (Friday 24th November).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Luton Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After taking questions from established media outlets including Sky Sports News and BBC Three Counties Radio, Edwards and Kaminski then turned their attention to students from courses including Sports Journalism and Radio & Audio, who quizzed the special guests on everything from injury updates to the importance of the University’s partnership with the Club.

Rob Edwards press conference at University of Bedfordshire

The following day, students were able to witness Luton Town’s first-ever Premier League win at Kenilworth Road live from the press box as the Club beat Crystal Palace 2-1. The students then had to produce a professional-standard match report as part of on assessment, enhancing student learning through industry experience.

Sports Journalism student, Muhammad Usman, said: “What an exhilarating few days! It was truly heart-warming to witness Luton’s success live and up close while experiencing a sensational day at the game. This will definitely be one to remember.”

This exciting experience is just one of the educational and career development opportunities available for students through the University’s partnership with the Club. Other benefits include home match tickets for students on relevant courses to give them insight into the behind-the-scenes workings of a Premier League football club.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jon Boyle, course co-ordinator for Sports Journalism at the University said: “It’s a really exciting time to study Sports Journalism at the University of Bedfordshire as our students are enjoying incredible opportunities to report on live Premier League football, thanks to our partnership with Luton Town. Two of our graduates are currently working within the Hatters’ media department and we hope that many more will follow in the future.”

Thomas Kaminski press conference at University of Bedfordshire