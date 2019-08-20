Luton Town Football Club choose to support Signposts this season

Signposts are delighted to have been chosen by Luton Town FC as their club charity for this season.

The homeless charity has been providing temporary supported-accommodation to people in need since 1985.

Luton Town FC has chosen Signposts as its charity of the year

They aim to offer a bed, meal and support whenever possible.

The charity has also been trying to improve the services and facilities they offer the people they support.

A spokesperson for the charity said: “We believe everyone has skills, experience and talents that can be shared and we created our Team SP project in 2010 to offer opportunities for people living at Signposts to contribute to their community.”

Team SP volunteers are now regularly leading large and small teams across the county. They have been litter picking, marshals at community festivals and making a real difference in public green spaces.

Kevin Porter, Signposts CEO, said: “We were delighted to hear that the generous contribution of Signposts Team SP volunteers to our community was also a contributing factor to being chosen as Luton Town FC’s club charity.

“We look forward to everything the coming year may bring.”

Earlier this year Signposts were honoured by being awarded the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service.

Signposts Head of Community Partnerships and Innovation Phyl Rainey said: “I was immensely proud to represent Signposts at Kenilworth Road at the match on Saturday when the announcement was made that Signposts are Luton Town FC’s club charity.

“Walking through the tunnel on to the pitch and hearing the work of Signposts described to thousands of fans was an incredible experience and amazing recognition of the people we support, the work of our staff team and everyone connected with Signposts.”

For more information visit www.signpostsso.org.