Luton Town legend flicks the switch at first ever Stopsley Christmas Lights switch on

More than 1,200 residents turned out on Saturday to see the first ever Stopsley Village Christmas lights switch on – including one man who went down on one knee to propose to his girlfriend!

Luton Town legend Ricky Hill threw the switch, followed by an evening of entertainment by Stopsley High School Choir, Luton Brass Band and singers Kerry George and Olivia Lynn.

One of the organisers, Cherry Newbery, said: This is something that the residents of Stopsley have tried to achieve for a few years - but last night we made it!

"This was achieved by a lot of hard work throughout the year and the support of residents and numerous local businesses who raised the money for the lights.

"There were lots of stalls including popping popcorn, cake stalls, sweet stalls, hamburger, hotdogs,Christmas gifts and more.

"One elderly gentleman who had lived in Stopsley for over 50 years said he had never thought he would ever see Christmas lights in the village, he was quite emotional. We also had a guy get down on one knee to propose to his girlfriend, we think she accepted!

"Over 1,200 residents attended and had a wonderful community evening which we hope to make an annual event.”

> And there are more festivities when Lighting up Luton returns to Luton town centre on Saturday November 26 from 12noon, with a day packed full of fun and activities. Special guests this year are Minions Bob and Stuart who will be making personal appearances at intervals throughout the day.

The Mall, Luton will open their free grotto on the same day, and visitors can meet Father Christmas, take photos and have a go at the Christmas crafts. The grotto will be open every weekend until 17 December, then every day until Christmas.

There will also be a day full of outdoor entertainment and live music from 12 noon until the lights switch on at around 6.15pm. Acts will include Luton Youth Rock Band and Luton Youth Funk Orchestra, along with Warriorz Street dance and more.

