One of Luton Town’s oldest supporters has died at the age of 102.

Fred Young, who died last Thursday, had been a fan since the age of seven and still regularly attended matches into his 10th decade.

For his 100th birthday, the club gave him a video message from Hatters legend Mick Harford and a special shirt.

At the time Fred said: "I was over the moon when Andrew Shinnie presented me with the shirt, and when the away fans gave me a round of applause and a standing ovation I was lost for words, I could not believe it.

"The birthday message from Mick Harford was terrific, I've met him before and he is one of the nicest people I have ever met."

On Friday the club posted on social media: “We're so sorry to hear this morning that Fred Young has sadly passed away at the age of 102. Fred supported the club for over 80 years, travelling home and away past his 100th birthday. Our thoughts are with his family and friends. Rest in peace, Fred.”

Family member Nichole Wilkes thanked the club and fans for their support.

