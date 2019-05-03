Luton Town players past and present open new care home shop ‘The Hatters’

Trefoil House care home was proud to host three star Luton Town players as it opened its new shop, aptly named ‘The Hatters’.

On Tuesday, April 30, current midfielder Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu and goalkeeper James Shea met ex-winger Michael Cullen to cut a special football cake and officially declare the store open.

L-R: James Shea, Michael Cullen, and Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu.

Michael, who is also a resident at Trefoil House, was delighted that the new generation of Hatters players came to visit the new shop, which will provide goods for residents and their families.

A Quantum Care spokeswoman, said: “At 25 and 27 years old respectively, Pelly and James are over 60 years younger than resident Michael, who is 87, and began his career with the club in 1948.

“But age was no barrier - the three of them enjoyed chatting about life at Luton Town, and the difference between being a footballer now and all those years ago.

“Michael was also really pleased to receive some old newspapers and history books featuring the club, given by supporters’ liaison officer John Miller, which will now take pride of place in the shop.

Michael with an old newspaper copy gifted to the care home by LTFC by supporters' liaison officer John Miller.

“He was particularly delighted to discover a photograph of himself taken with the team in 1955.”

As well as being home to Michael, Trefoil House is home to 75 other residents from the Luton area, many of whom are Hatters fans.

They therefore decided to name their new shop in honour of their local club, and in recognition of Michael’s contribution.

The shop will sell toiletries, sweets, drinks, clothing and knick knacks, and is open to residents as well as localneighbours.

The team goal? To have some Victoria Sponge!

Home manager, Julie Hutchings, said: “It is not always easy for our residents to get out and about, so the shop gives people the opportunity to buy items they need, without having to travel too far.

“It’s also handy for relatives and visitors to pick up gifts for their loved ones.

“It has been such an honour to host Pelly, James and John. We are proud to call ourselves Luton Town supporters.”