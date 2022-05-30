Luton town shoppers could win £100 in Enjoy Luton summer draw

The draw is part of Luton BID’s ‘Enjoy Luton’ campaign to showcase the variety of town centre businesses and profile Luton’s diverse arts, culture, leisure, and heritage, which included the launch of the Enjoy Luton Guide and ‘#thereismoretoLuton’ marketing campaign.

The draw, which runs until the end of June, will see 10 winners of £100 each to spend in Luton town centre, as well as six winners of £50 vouchers as part of a £300 donation from The Mall.

To enter people simply need to complete the details on the summer draw entry ticket found in the Enjoy Luton Guide and hand-post it into one of the special Enjoy Luton post boxes located at The Mall, The Galaxy, Hat Factory, Tokko Youth Centre, and Luton Library.

BID manager Julia Horsman with the Enjoy Luton guide

The entry tickets can also be downloaded online and posted to Luton BID, Studio 3, West Wing Studios, Unit 166, The Mall, Luton, Bedfordshire, LU1 2TL.

Enjoy Luton is part of the wider ‘Welcome Back Fund’ to encourage people to get back out into the high street again after the restrictions caused by the pandemic in the past two years. The funding is provided by the European Regional Development Fund to revitalise high streets – with the BID appointed as a delivery partner by Luton Council and supplementing the project with additional funding.

Luton BID Manager, Julia Horsman said: “The summer draw is a fantastic aspect of our Enjoy Luton campaign, and something that I would encourage everyone in Luton to enter before the end of June to win some vouchers to spend in the town centre.

“The Enjoy Luton Guides that we created are still in the process of being distributed and we believe that the campaign really does encapsulate both the pride and the most exciting elements of the town, while showcasing our amazing businesses and giving everyone a chance to get involved.”