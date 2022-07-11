A police appeal to track down 14 Huddersfield fans wanted for questioning over violence at the end of the Huddersfield v Luton Town match in May saw 10 men named in just 24 hours.

Detectives investigating the disorder at the EFL Championship semi-final between Huddersfield and Luton on May 16 released the images on Thursday last week.

Officers want to speak to the persons pictured in connection with incidents in which missiles were thrown.

Four of the men are still to be identified

The incident, which involved only a small minority of those attending the game, was in complete contrast to the rest of the fixture which had been peaceful and good natured.

So far two people have been identified and dealt with for the violent disorder incident.

One male has been arrested and charged for court, while a juvenile male was dealt with via the Youth Offending Team.

The violence occurred after Huddersfield fans invaded the pitch at the closing whistle.

A spokesman for Luton Town said at the time that the club had been “appalled” by the incident.

DCI Marie Bulmer of Kirklees CID, said: “Active enquiries are continuing into this disorder incident.

“Arrests have already been made and officers are committed to fully investigating offending which took place at the end of the fixture.”

Anyone who recognises the four remaining persons pictured or who has information which can assist police enquiries is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat or on 101 referencing crime 13220269509