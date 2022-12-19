News you can trust since 1891
Luton Town’s Dads Army celebrates record year of support for town's foodbank

They have nearly doubled last year’s donations

By Lynn Hughes
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 19th Dec 2022, 5:25pm

A fundraising group is celebrating a record year for helping Luton Foodbank.

Luton Town’s Dads Army raised £5,000, nearly doubling last year’s donations.

Shopping was done again at Bookers Cash & Carry and all food was delivered to Luton Foodbank on December 12.

The team from Luton Town's Dads Army
Daniel Toomey, who looks after the finances for the group said: ”What a great feeling this gives us all at Dads Army and we would like others to get involved in this worthwhile cause.

In a letter thanking the group for their donations, Liz Stringer, chair of Luton Foodbank said: “Your donation received will support our vision and our aim to ensure no one in Luton Town goes hungry. Without your donation and support we would not be able to reach those who are in need, we are extremely grateful for your continued support especially during these uncertain times”.

If you would like to get involved with the group email [email protected]

