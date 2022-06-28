Mick Harford will be supporting Prostate Cancer UK

Luton Town’s Mick Harford is doing a public signing to raise funds to support Prostate Cancer UK.

The assistant manager of the club is working with Memorabilia Framers at Maltings, St Albans on Saturday July 9 between 10am-12pm.

They are hoping to raise at least £1,000 for the charity Prostate Cancer UK, which supports research, provides information and rehabilitation to stop men dying from prostate cancer.

Steve Bean, owner of Memorabilia Framers Ltd said: “It is an honour to host such an event for an important charity which is close to all of our hearts. We hope to be able to help spread awareness for Prostate Cancer UK as well as to raise money to support all of the amazing work they do.”

Nicola Tallett, Director of Fundraising & Supporter Engagement at Prostate Cancer UK, said: “Prostate cancer is the most commonly diagnosed cancer in men in the UK and thankfully the support of Mick Harford and the team at Memorabilia Framers Ltd, will help us continue funding lifesaving research and support services for men affected by the disease.

“We thank Mick Harford for going that extra mile and joining the fight to help beat prostate cancer.”

Mick was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2020 and has since been campaigning for more awareness of the symptoms and risks of the disease while the club has been fundraising for the charity. After taking a break from the club while he received treatment, he is now back fulltime in the dug out.

Mick made more than 200 appearances across two spells for Luton during his playing career, including the 1988 League Cup final win over Arsenal.

Sign up for a free ticket online to book your spot, and pay £25 on the day per signature. You will be provided with a 12x16" pre-printed photograph montage designed at the Memorabilia Framers Grimsby factory.