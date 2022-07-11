Luton traffic stop uncovers ‘nasty knife’

A motorist who caught the eye of Luton police may rue the day he made “poor driving choices”.
Road traffic police tweeted on Sunday: “Vehicle stopped due to drivers poor driving choices and nervous nature.
"Grounds for search developed and a fairly nasty knife found in the cup holder. One arrested for points and blades to be interviewed later #proactive.”
Commentators praised the action with one saying: “It also shows that experience of sharp eyes of trained officers can never be replaced by cameras.”