Luton traffic stop uncovers ‘nasty knife’

The driver was stopped for ‘poor driving choices and nervous nature’

By Lynn Hughes
Monday, 11th July 2022, 11:25 am
The knife was uncovered by traffic police
A motorist who caught the eye of Luton police may rue the day he made “poor driving choices”.

Road traffic police tweeted on Sunday: “Vehicle stopped due to drivers poor driving choices and nervous nature.

"Grounds for search developed and a fairly nasty knife found in the cup holder. One arrested for points and blades to be interviewed later #proactive.”

Commentators praised the action with one saying: “It also shows that experience of sharp eyes of trained officers can never be replaced by cameras.”