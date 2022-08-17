Luton train passengers warned to avoid travel as more strikes take place this week

Luton train commuters are being warned to only travel if absolutely necessary on August 18 and 20 following the announcement of more strike action by rail unions.

Govia Thameslink has announced there will be very few trains running with no service at all on many lines south of London or between Cambridge and King’s Lynn

There will be a late start-up (7.30am or later) and early finish (from as early as 4.30pm to 6.30pm) across the network. There will be no alternative travel.

People using Leagrave station will be among those affected

Anyone trying to travel should check first and last trains for their specific station. Avoid first and last trains if possible – they will be very busy

There will be late start-up on the days after (19 and 21 August) and an amended service on 19 August. Travel later in the day if possible – first trains will be much later than usual and very busy

Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR) will be running the same service plan as for the last strikes in July and warns there will be very few trains, with crowding expected, particularly on first and last trains. Gatwick Express will not operate although the airport will have a limited Southern and Thameslink service.

Online journey planners such as nationalrail.co.uk are up-to-date with the latest service information for Thursday 18, Friday 19 and Saturday 20 August. Sunday 21 August is also live, however there will still be amendments to early morning services.

GTR has once again been in touch with local stakeholders, including hospitals, to notify them of the impact of the RMT strike action.

Angie Doll, Chief Operating Officer, Govia Thameslink Railway, said: “We’re very sorry that our strong advice to passengers is to travel by rail only if absolutely necessary on Thursday 18 August and Saturday 20 August. Strike action by RMT members means train services across the country will be significantly limited once again, with many routes not running at all.

“Services for the whole period between the 18 and 21 August will also start much later in the morning than usual, so please travel later in the day if you can. First trains will be extremely busy and therefore you may not be able to board. Trains on strike days will also finish as early as 4.30pm so please plan ahead if you absolutely have to travel on these days.

“We’re so disappointed that rail disruption due to strikes is affecting our passengers again. We urge the RMT to work with the industry and come to a resolution.”

Striking signallers at Network Rail will have the greatest impact on the service, leading GTR to focus on providing a service on its busiest mainline routes only.

Andrew Haines, Network Rail chief executive, said: “It saddens me that we are again having to ask passengers to stay away from the railway for two days next week due to unnecessary strike action, when we should be helping them enjoy their summers.