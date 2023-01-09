Luton Travelodge reveals bizarre items in its lost and found - including a life sized stuffed tiger

Cleaners at a Luton hotel got the shock of their lives after finding a life sized stuffed tiger left behind in a room.

It’s just one of the many bizarre items left by visitors at the five Travelodges in Bedfordshire over the past year.

Among other items was a trunk of 100 Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee Union Jack flags, a 3ft pink chocolate Peppa Pig and a box of 300 Kombolói (Greek worry beads).

Signage on a Travelodge hotel (Photo by BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images)

The budget hotel chain has revealed some of the interesting items left behind in its 582 hotels over the last 12 months.

In Luton items include a commercial lease for a barber’s shop, while at the Toddington services hotel, a saxaphone was found.

The 2022 Lost and Found inventory report revealed a large number of royal memorabilia being left behind. One forgetful guest staying at Luton Airport Travelodge had to make a return journey from Jersey to collect her prized album documenting the life of Queen Elizabeth II from princess to Queen in photographs. The customer’s grandmother had started the album in 1947 and it had been passed down the generations to continue the life story.

Shakila Ahmed, Travelodge spokeswoman said: “With nearly 19 million customers annually staying at our 580 UK Travelodge hotels, including our five hotels in Bedfordshire, for thousands of different reasons, we do get a range of interesting items left behind.”

