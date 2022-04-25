Luton tree scheme celebrates Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

Tree planting at Wardown Park - photo Tony Margiocchi

Bedfordshire’s High Sheriff Lady Jane Clifford and the town’s mayor Mahmood Hussain helped residents who had donated trees for the scheme to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

One lifelong Luton resident, 89-year-old Janet Squires who had played in the park as a child, donated two trees and helped Luton Rotary Club members plant five trees on the site.

The High Sheriff and Mayor then visited the Penrose Roots to Recovery charity, off New Bedford Road which provides a therapeutic growing space for people in need of support, members, volunteers and the wider community. The one-acre site helps members get involved in growing produce which is then cooked and served on-site or taken away to be cooked at home.

Visiting at the Penrose Roots to Recovery scheme - photo Tony Margiocchi

The Queen’s Green Canopy (QCG) is a unique tree planting initiative, created to mark Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee in 2022, where people across the United Kingdom are invited to “Plant a tree for the Jubilee.”

Everyone from community groups, residents, schools and businesses are being encouraged to take part, to enhance the environment by planting trees through to the end of the Jubilee year in 2022.