Luton Ukrainian group leads town's walk for peace

The walk came about after Valma James, of Carers Today, spoke to neighbours about raising awareness of the impacts of wars on future generations.

Local dignatories, including the town’s Mayor Cllr Sameera Saleem and deputy council leader Cllr Aslam Khan, along with supporters of the local branch of the Association of Ukrainians in the UK, joined the walk round the bandstand in the park. Members of the Luton Group of UAUK led the way.

“I went to a neighbour and discussed the pain of the suffering of our sons and daughters and wanted to share my feelings and asked her if i can attend the Warden Hills Residents Association,” said Valma.

Walkers marching for peace through Wardown Park

“I went along to their meeting and shared my feelings about what I see on the news about the suffering of children and older people suffering from the impact of war globally and Ukraine. I felt our voices needed to be heard and suggested that a Peace Walk should be organised which was agreed.

"I contacted Nataliya from the local branch of the Association of Ukrainians in the UK on Cromwell Hill and invited them to the next meeting, which they attended and shared their experience in helping children and families escaping from the war and they wanted to collaborate in the Peace initiative,” she said.