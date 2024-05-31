The flag will be raised throughout Pride Month

Luton Council will be flying the flag for inclusivity from tomorrow at the start of Pride Month.

It’s the first time the council will be flying the Pride flag which represents the diversity and intersectionality of the town’s lesbian, gay, bi, trans, queer, intersex, asexual, plus (LGBTIQ+) community.

Pride Month takes place every year in June to support the liberation of the LGBTIQ+ community and their struggle for equality and inclusion. Celebrating diversity and people's right to live how they choose without discrimination, Pride Month promotes positivity and equal rights for all.

The council wants to emphasise its commitment to the roughly 6,000 LGBTIQ+ people in Luton and to show solidarity with a community that too often faces hate crimes just for being who they are.

Robin Porter, Chief Executive of Luton Council, said: “Raising the flag for the first time is an important step and hopefully helps us develop even closer ties with the LGBTIQ+ community to deliver our 2040 ambition of a town built on fairness.

“Luton is no place for hate and yet too many of our LGBTIQ+ community are victims of hate crimes simply for being who they are. This behaviour has no place in our town and the symbolic raising of the inclusive pride flag sends a strong message around this.”

Co-Chairs of Pride in Luton, Jesse Bryce and Rosie Besnu, said: "Pride in Luton welcomes the news the inclusive pride flag will be flown by Luton Council for the first time in June. We are seeing an increase in Hate Crime against our community across Bedfordshire - including in Luton.

“Over 6,000 residents identified as part of the LGBTIQ+ community as part of the 2021 census, and the raising of the flag is a sign they are fully seen and respected by the local authority.”

Pride in Luton will continue to work with the council and partners to advance service provision, and support and build a more cohesive community in Luton.

On Saturday 6 July there will be a third Pride in Luton Festival starting at 1pm in the Hat District with the council’s airport company Luton Rising being one of the main supporters.