Luton video company celebrates birthday milestone in style

A Luton-based video production agency is set to mark 15 years in business with a calendar of events, classes, good news stories and celebrations.

Clearhead, set up by schoolfriends Alex Lawrence and Gavin O’Brien, has grown from a modest bedroom-based business in 2007 to what is today an award-winning agency with state-of-the-art offices tucked in Luton’s thriving Hat District.

With a film, production, design and in-house team of 15, Clearhead’s clients now span from global names and big brands to universities, colleges and locally based charities.

Clearhead team members celebrate the launch of their 15th birthday celebrations and pose with their London Live Film Award. From left back and clockwise: Courtney McMahon, Alex Lawrence, Cameron Stolber, Gavin O’Brien, Kat Brown, Stefan Christopher, Adam Haq, Chris Galvin, Shubi Begum

“We want to share the fun and make sure our anniversary milestone is a celebration not just for us, but for all our clients, the film making sector and the people and communities of Luton where we are still proudly based,” said Gavin. “A lot has changed in 15 years, and over the next 12 months we will be sharing stories and memories, running masterclasses to equip others with digital skills, interviewing past clients to find out about their successes and finishing this off with a great big birthday party.”

As the Clearhead team put the finishing touches to their birthday plans, other good news – perfectly fitting for the 15th milestone - was unveiled.

Alex, Co-Founder and Executive Creative Director, said: “We’ve scooped our biggest award yet, gold at the EVCOM London Live Film awards for a two-minute animated film we made last year for Bedfordshire Place.