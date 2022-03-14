Luton video company celebrates birthday milestone in style
The company has gone from working in a bedroom to being an award-winning agency in 15 years
A Luton-based video production agency is set to mark 15 years in business with a calendar of events, classes, good news stories and celebrations.
Clearhead, set up by schoolfriends Alex Lawrence and Gavin O’Brien, has grown from a modest bedroom-based business in 2007 to what is today an award-winning agency with state-of-the-art offices tucked in Luton’s thriving Hat District.
With a film, production, design and in-house team of 15, Clearhead’s clients now span from global names and big brands to universities, colleges and locally based charities.
“We want to share the fun and make sure our anniversary milestone is a celebration not just for us, but for all our clients, the film making sector and the people and communities of Luton where we are still proudly based,” said Gavin. “A lot has changed in 15 years, and over the next 12 months we will be sharing stories and memories, running masterclasses to equip others with digital skills, interviewing past clients to find out about their successes and finishing this off with a great big birthday party.”
As the Clearhead team put the finishing touches to their birthday plans, other good news – perfectly fitting for the 15th milestone - was unveiled.
Alex, Co-Founder and Executive Creative Director, said: “We’ve scooped our biggest award yet, gold at the EVCOM London Live Film awards for a two-minute animated film we made last year for Bedfordshire Place.
“We were up against some huge names in the UK so to bring this award back to Luton is a real buzz. It’s yet more proof that you don’t need to go to the big London agencies to commission award winning, innovative and impactful films. Luton really does have it all.”