Luton volunteer cafe celebrates Easter bonnet parade for people with dementia and their carers

The cafe provides support for people with dementia or other long-term conditions

By Natalie Cummings
Published 6th Apr 2023, 12:21 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Apr 2023, 12:21 BST

A Luton cafe set up by volunteers celebrated Easter with dancing, afternoon tea, and an Easter bonnet parade.

[email protected] Cafe at St John’s Parish Centre (Sundon Park Road) provides support and song for people with memory difficulties and their carers in the Luton and Dunstable area.

On Wednesday (April 5), the cafe held its annual Easter Bonnet Parade, with hats decorated by its guests.

A happy couple who attended the parade are dancing wearing their bonnetsA happy couple who attended the parade are dancing wearing their bonnets
Neil Richardson, one of the cafe's regular entertainers, led the afternoon of entertainment and the traditional Easter parade song. Stopsley-based care providing company Home Instead has worked in partnership with the Parish of Holy Family and St John’s Parish Centre to provide the cafe – which is a support network within the community for those living with dementia or other long-term conditions, their family, and carers.

Maria Collins, owner of Home Instead Luton, said: “Seeing all of our guests get involved and wear the hats they created was so heart-warming, there was lots of fun, song, and laughter as they paraded around the hall to the music from our entertainer.”

Christine Boyd, co-ordinator for the cafe, added: “[email protected] just seems to go from strength to strength, and this is just one of the events in our calendar. With our committed volunteers we can demonstrate that living well with dementia is possible, and our Easter event shows exactly that. We look forward to welcoming people to the café and helping more families keen to support their older loved ones.”

You can view more pictures of the event on photographer Tony Margiocchi's website.

The cafe runs at St John’s Parish Centre on Sundon Park RoadThe cafe runs at St John’s Parish Centre on Sundon Park Road
The cafe has created opportunities to keep everyone socially engaged and provide respite for local carers every WednesdayThe cafe has created opportunities to keep everyone socially engaged and provide respite for local carers every Wednesday
Many enjoyed Wednesday's bonnet paradeMany enjoyed Wednesday's bonnet parade
The dementia friendly community cafe runs at 2pm-4pm every Wednesday, apart from on public and bank holidaysThe dementia friendly community cafe runs at 2pm-4pm every Wednesday, apart from on public and bank holidays
LutonDunstable