A Luton waste management company will support “a poignant” remembrance service aimed at bringing festive cheer and comfort to bereaved children this Christmas.

Staff at recycling and waste management company Cawleys will be buying and wrapping presents for CHUMS’ annual Christmas event for the fourth year running.

Advertisement

CHUMS highly experienced clinical team provides therapeutic support to children, young people and families in Bedfordshire who have experienced bereavement and trauma.

Cawleys Christmas presents ready to go!

The gifts donated by Cawleys and other supporters will be handed out by Father Christmas to over 200 children during the special service on Sunday (December 11).

Anna Cawley, Strategy and Communications Director, Cawleys said: “CHUMS is a charity particularly close to our hearts as they provided amazing support for a colleague’s children following his tragic death in 2007. We hold a yearly fundraising cycle event, but our staff particularly love to buy Christmas presents for the children CHUMS are working with, and put a smile on their faces. Christmas can be a difficult time for those who have recently lost loved ones, so this is our way of giving back.”

Advertisement