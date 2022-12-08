Luton waste company supports bereaved children this Christmas
Cawleys is based in Luton
A Luton waste management company will support “a poignant” remembrance service aimed at bringing festive cheer and comfort to bereaved children this Christmas.
Staff at recycling and waste management company Cawleys will be buying and wrapping presents for CHUMS’ annual Christmas event for the fourth year running.
CHUMS highly experienced clinical team provides therapeutic support to children, young people and families in Bedfordshire who have experienced bereavement and trauma.
The gifts donated by Cawleys and other supporters will be handed out by Father Christmas to over 200 children during the special service on Sunday (December 11).
Anna Cawley, Strategy and Communications Director, Cawleys said: “CHUMS is a charity particularly close to our hearts as they provided amazing support for a colleague’s children following his tragic death in 2007. We hold a yearly fundraising cycle event, but our staff particularly love to buy Christmas presents for the children CHUMS are working with, and put a smile on their faces. Christmas can be a difficult time for those who have recently lost loved ones, so this is our way of giving back.”
Sue Clarke, Head of Fundraising and Communications at CHUMS added: “Cawleys loyal support helps us to continue to help the families we work with, and the Christmas remembrance service is a lovely opportunity for the children and young people to remember those they have lost by sharing poems, singing songs and readings with each other. It’s incredibly emotional and poignant, and the gifts always end the service on a happy note with the children smiling as they leave.”