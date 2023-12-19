Luton waste firm joins recycling company and confirms no jobs will be cut

“The Cawleys management team will continue to work with SUEZ and are committed to a seamless transition for both our staff and our customers”

Cawleys truck. Picture: Cawleys

An independent waste management company in Luton has joined forces with a recycling firm, but has confirmed that no redundancies are planned as part of the merger.

Cawleys, which has centres in Luton, Milton Keynes and Wellingborough, was bought by SUEZ, a recycling and recovery company and currently handles around 90,000 tonnes of waste from its 4,500 customers every year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Luton Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over 200 staff work across the sites and has 70 lorries as part of its fleet. Through its merger with SUEZ, the company will expand its services to businesses across Bedfordshire, Buckinghamshire, Hertfordshire and Northamptonshire.

Anna Cawley, strategy and communications director for F&R Cawley said: “When it came to selling our business, we wanted to find a buyer who shared our values and who we were confident would maintain our excellent customer service. As a triple bottom line business with a strong track record in the industry, SUEZ is perfectly placed to take our business forward.