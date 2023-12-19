Luton waste firm joins recycling company and confirms no jobs will be cut
An independent waste management company in Luton has joined forces with a recycling firm, but has confirmed that no redundancies are planned as part of the merger.
Cawleys, which has centres in Luton, Milton Keynes and Wellingborough, was bought by SUEZ, a recycling and recovery company and currently handles around 90,000 tonnes of waste from its 4,500 customers every year.
Over 200 staff work across the sites and has 70 lorries as part of its fleet. Through its merger with SUEZ, the company will expand its services to businesses across Bedfordshire, Buckinghamshire, Hertfordshire and Northamptonshire.
Anna Cawley, strategy and communications director for F&R Cawley said: “When it came to selling our business, we wanted to find a buyer who shared our values and who we were confident would maintain our excellent customer service. As a triple bottom line business with a strong track record in the industry, SUEZ is perfectly placed to take our business forward.
John Scanlon, chief executive officer for SUEZ recycling and recovery UK said: “As we grow, we want to work with like minded companies - companies that share our commitment to putting our customers at the heart of what we do and who understand our triple bottom line approach that balances profit with the needs of people and the planet. F&R Cawley are the perfect fit and I’m delighted to welcome their team to SUEZ.”