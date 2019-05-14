Luton woman completes London Marathon and raises over £2,000 for two charities

A woman from Luton completed the London Marathon in just over five hours and raised over £2,000 for two charities.

Amanda Clarke, 48, completed the 26.2 mile challenge Sunday, April 28, to raise money for Addup and Autism Bedfordshire.

Addup supports children and families living with ADHD and Autism Bedfordshire provides information, advice, emotional and practical support to individuals with Autistic Spectrum Conditions, their parents/carers and families.

She wanted to raise £2,000 to split between the two charities, her total is currently just over £2,600.

Amanda said: “It took me five hours and 25 minutes so I am happy with that, I was very tired and stiff the next day!”