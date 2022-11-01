A Luton woman is taking part in the BBC One Show’s annual fundraiser for Children in Need.

Charlina, aged 20, joined the Surprise Squad on the show on Monday – a group of five inspirational young people who are taking part in a series of challenges to give back to others being supported by BBC Children in Need.

As a baby Charlina had successful heart surgery when holes were discovered in her heart. Then, as she got older doctors discovered she had a rare liver condition called focal nodular hypoplasia. The condition made Charlina extremely unwell and doctors decided that a liver transplant was the best way forward.

The Surprise Squad with Charlina, far right

Aged 12, Charlina underwent major surgery for a transplant; fortunately the operation was a success and Charlina gradually got better. Today Charlina is passionate about becoming a paediatric nurse after being inspired by the incredible nurses that helped her throughout her childhood.

Over the years Charlina has grown in self-confidence and self-belief, partly thanks to the work of the Children’s Liver Disease Foundation (CLDF) which is part funded by Children in Need. CLDF have been funded by BBC Children in Need since 2011, and their current grant enables them to provide one to one and online support for nearly 1,500 11-18 year olds living with liver disease.

On being a part of the Surprise Squad, Charlina said: “I was born with several serious illnesses and I know first hard how hard life can be for children growing up with a medical condition. Regularly going to hospital and coping with school can be extremely difficult for children and teenagers. Now I’m older I want to train to become a nurse in order to look after children and help them get through the toughest times. I’m excited to be on Surprise Squad because I want to say thank you to charities like the Child Liver Disease Foundation.

"They’ve helped me grew in confidence and I know they do so much for children and families facing really tough situations. Being on the Surprise Squad should help me raise money to help others. I also want to show families waiting for a transplant that they can have a normal life and can follow their dreams and aspirations. Just keep going because one day you’ll get there!”

Joined by The One Show presenters, Alex Jones, Ronan Keating and Jermaine Jenas, the Surprise Squad will head to three locations around the country where they will complete surprise challenges for BBC Children in Need funded projects. Whether that’s creating a sensory area for children living with disabilities or building a brand new space for a bereavement project the Squad will deliver their surprises and complete them within just two days. The One Show viewers will be able to watch how the surprises unfold each evening.

Alex Jones will be joining the team during one of the surprises and said: “I just know the audience is going to be humbled and inspired by the Squad’s incredible stories and I can’t wait to share what they are getting up to!”