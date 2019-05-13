Luton woman nominated for national award for her work in the community

A woman from Luton has been nominated for an award at the National Diversity Awards for her work in the community.

Dee Bailey, founder of Simply Deez Events, has been put forward for the Positive Role Model award and her next event in the town is The Black Bookcase - Luton Africa Books, Arts and Craft Fest 2019, on Saturday, May 18.

Dee Bailey

The family fun day to encourage the community to read books is from 1pm till 6pm at Luton Sixth Form College.

Dee said: “The idea behind the initiative is to encourage the community to read books by black authors and support black creatives that have a positive impact on society and culture.”

Resident Chef Patti Sloley, Poet and Self-Love Enthusiast Tene Edwards, Photographer Yvonne John and primary school teacher Natalie Wedderburn, are amongst a group of local authors who will be at the event.

There will be lots going on on the day including key speakers, creative mini workshops, exhibition stalls, African drumming and a mini fashion show.

Life Coach Haneefah Muhammad and Pan-African Activist Makonnen Sankofa will be launching their new books at the Fest.

The event is free and tickets will be available to book on jus-tickets.com.

Talking about her nomination, she said: I am not looking to change the world but if we could all change the world for one person.

“Feeling truly blessed and grateful to be living my purpose, living my legacy through my passion and community involvement.

“It feels rather surreal to be honest, I keep thinking it is a local award and then have to remind myself it is a national award. I feel honoured and blessed to be nominated.

“This award is not for me, it’s for the other hero Tishy Thomas, my niece, who has cerebral palsy and encourages and inspires me all the time.”

Voting for the National Diversity Awards closes on Friday, May 31, to vote for Dee visit: https://nationaldiversityawards.co.uk.