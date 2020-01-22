Luton woman plans to showcase local talent at Bedfordshire Fashion Week

A woman from Luton wants to make Bedfordshire Fashion Week a platform for designers and models to showcase their talent.

Elizabeth Haruna, from Stopsley, is organising this year's event and is encouraging musicians, dancers, models, bloggers and designers to get in touch with her as she wants to bring all talent in Bedfordshire together for the three-day celebration of fashion.

Bedfordshire Fashion Week is back

She said: "I want to let people know that Bedfordshire Fashion Week will be back in July, and we are hoping to hold it in Luton.

"The organiser for last year was impressed with the fashion show that I organised and contacted me, I have modelled in the past for the fashion week so know what it is all about.

"This year I am one of the organisers, and we are currently in the planning stages, I want all local make up artists, dancers, bloggers, designers, models and musicians to get in touch and be involved with the week.

"Bedfordshire Fashion Week provides a platform for emerging designers and models, and this year I am looking to extend that to musical talent and dancers as well, we want to help promote local talent."

Elizabeth organised Luton Fashion Show in October, she used the event to showcase a range of clothing from Luton, London and Milton Keynes designers.

For more information visit: bedfordshirefashionweek.com.