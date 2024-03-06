Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Luton woman is getting ready to for a half-marathon in aid of a cancer charity – after pledging to tackle the challenge at age 13.

Mehtaab Rehman, now 20, will be running the Sheffield Half Marathon to raise funds for Macmillan Cancer Support in memory of her uncle, who died seven years ago.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Luton Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She said: “I experienced the loss of my uncle and witnessed the profound impact it had on those close to me. It was at this age that I committed to running a half marathon, and it is finally time to fulfil this promise.

Mehtaab Rehman will run the Sheffield Half Marathon in April

"Running 13.1 miles presents a significant challenge, but it pales in comparison to the challenges faced by those battling cancer every day. By supporting Macmillan, we can ensure that no one faces cancer alone.”

Mehtaab, who previously helped to raise over £1,000 for Shine during a ‘Colour Run’ in 2019, said that the Macmillan cause is what has driven her to keep going.

She added: “I recently found out that six miles of the half-marathon is uphill, and training my body to get used to this has proven to be physically, as well as mentally challenging. Raising money for a good cause is something that I will always jump at the opportunity to do, due to the positive impact and effects that it has on people’s lives.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Your strength in facing the challenge of cancer is inspiring to so many, so keep going, remember how strong you are, and just know that you’re never alone.”