Luton Town FC were not the only ones to win big at the weekend, as one lucky Luton resident hit the £50,000 jackpot at Mecca Bingo.

Alex Hollywell-Rolfe, a dental receptionist, won the life-changing cash on Monday (May 29) - the same weekend Luton Town won at Wembley. Her win means she can put a deposit down on a home, something she ‘never thought would be possible’.

Alex said: “When I called bingo, I genuinely thought I had won the house prize of a few hundred pounds until the entire venue gasped.”

Pictured: Alex celebrating with her cheque

The 29-year-old added: “My partner and friend started jumping up and down and celebrating, but I just sat there shaking.”