Luton woman wins £50,000 at Mecca Bingo on same weekend as Luton Town’s Premier League promotion
Luton Town FC were not the only ones to win big at the weekend, as one lucky Luton resident hit the £50,000 jackpot at Mecca Bingo.
Alex Hollywell-Rolfe, a dental receptionist, won the life-changing cash on Monday (May 29) - the same weekend Luton Town won at Wembley. Her win means she can put a deposit down on a home, something she ‘never thought would be possible’.
Alex said: “When I called bingo, I genuinely thought I had won the house prize of a few hundred pounds until the entire venue gasped.”
The 29-year-old added: “My partner and friend started jumping up and down and celebrating, but I just sat there shaking.”
Mikey Diamond, manager at Mecca Bingo Luton, said: “It’s been an absolutely historic weekend for the town off the back of Luton Town FC’s dramatic playoff win, so for us to celebrate a jackpot winner the same weekend is truly incredible.”