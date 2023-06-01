News you can trust since 1891
Luton woman wins £50,000 at Mecca Bingo on same weekend as Luton Town’s Premier League promotion

“It still hasn’t really sunk in.”
Olivia Preston
By Olivia Preston
Published 1st Jun 2023, 15:49 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st Jun 2023, 15:49 BST

Luton Town FC were not the only ones to win big at the weekend, as one lucky Luton resident hit the £50,000 jackpot at Mecca Bingo.

Alex Hollywell-Rolfe, a dental receptionist, won the life-changing cash on Monday (May 29) - the same weekend Luton Town won at Wembley. Her win means she can put a deposit down on a home, something she ‘never thought would be possible’.

Alex said: “When I called bingo, I genuinely thought I had won the house prize of a few hundred pounds until the entire venue gasped.”

Pictured: Alex celebrating with her chequePictured: Alex celebrating with her cheque
The 29-year-old added: “My partner and friend started jumping up and down and celebrating, but I just sat there shaking.”

Mikey Diamond, manager at Mecca Bingo Luton, said: “It’s been an absolutely historic weekend for the town off the back of Luton Town FC’s dramatic playoff win, so for us to celebrate a jackpot winner the same weekend is truly incredible.”

