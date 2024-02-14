Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A woman from Luton is preparing to complete the London Marathon in memory of Reece Nelson, a family friend who died aged just eight.

Michelle Daglish from Sundon Park decided to tackle the marathon to mark what would have been Reece's 21st birthday. Reece was diagnosed with an aggressive medulloblastoma after going backwards and forwards to the doctors in 2011, and died in 2012.

Michelle said: “It was unbelievable and so shocking, we’d never really heard of anyone having brain tumours before, let alone a child having one – sadly we now know that brain tumours are the biggest cancer killer for those under 40 and it receives less than two per cent of government funding, which is unfathomable.”

Michelle Daglish is running the marathon in memory of Reece Nelson

Now Michelle is raising funds by running for The Brain Tumour Charity – which aims to provide support and find new treatments. She previously ran in the 2015 London Marathon, and said that training was very hard.

She said: “I remember numerous times thinking how am I going to do this but then I’d just have to think of what Reece had been through at such a young age and that was enough to spur me on.

“In April 2015, it was my turn to run the marathon and thankfully it was a cool and overcast day so that helped – as well as the support from family, friends, and complete strangers cheering and encouraging you every step of the way. It was great to raise over £6k.”

She added: “This year, Reece should be 21 years old and despite the best efforts of charities there are still far too many adults and children that are losing their lives to brain tumours and more has to be done.

“It’s tougher this time, I’m older and certainly not as fit as before but I’m determined... it might not complete it in an impressive time, but I will do it and I’m so desperate to raise as much money as I can.”

Michelle, who is a long-time friend of Reece’s parents, said that Reece was ‘kind, funny, caring’, and ‘fought an incredibly brave battle with a smile on his face throughout’.

She said: “Charlie and his brother Reece were so close in age and were like peas in pod, doing everything together and Reece really idolised his brother, wanting to do everything with him. Even though they had their own bedrooms, they wanted to share so they could be together – which was so lovely.”

Steve and Debbie Nelson, Reece's parents, said: “We are extremely moved and touched that Michelle is doing the marathon in memory of our beautiful superstar Reecie who would be turning 21 this year.

“He was such a wonderful little boy and is missed so much every day. He loved his auntie Michelle so much and would be so so proud of her doing this – as are we.”

They added: “We know he will be there in spirit cheering Michelle on – every step of the way. We hope with all our hearts that the amazing effort Michelle is putting in will one day in the not too distant future help towards finding a cure for this devastating disease.”