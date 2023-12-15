Luton women organise peaceful walk to remember Gaza’s children
A group of women in Luton have organised a silent walk in memory of the Gazan children who have died in recent weeks.
People are invited to meet at Luton Retail Park on Gipsy Lane at 1:30pm on Friday, December 22 for a silent walk that will end at the town hall. Nazmin Shah, one of the event organisers, said: “We’re not looking to cause any disruption, unhappiness, or unsettlement. We are peacefully walking, no words, and remembering the lives that have been lost.”
The walk will go past various businesses that have been boycotted since the conflict reignited in Gaza in October - including Starbucks and McDonalds.
Nazmin added: “We are looking to stop at the town hall and lay down baby shrouds. We will be walking with baby shrouds that will be wrapped in white cloth to mark the loss of the young lives.”