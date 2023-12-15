Poster for the silent walk. Picture: Nazmin Shah

A group of women in Luton have organised a silent walk in memory of the Gazan children who have died in recent weeks.

People are invited to meet at Luton Retail Park on Gipsy Lane at 1:30pm on Friday, December 22 for a silent walk that will end at the town hall. Nazmin Shah, one of the event organisers, said: “We’re not looking to cause any disruption, unhappiness, or unsettlement. We are peacefully walking, no words, and remembering the lives that have been lost.”

The walk will go past various businesses that have been boycotted since the conflict reignited in Gaza in October - including Starbucks and McDonalds.