Luton Women's Aid founder Jenny Moody honoured during 50th anniversary celebrations

2024 calendar of recipes with an intro from Great British Bake Off star Nadiya Hussain will help raise money for the refuge

The highlight of Luton Women’s Aid 50th anniversary celebrations was having founder Jenny Moody as an honoured guest.

Her vision, passion and unwavering commitment to supporting women and children in times of crisis laid the initial foundation and paved the way for the organisation’s success over the past five decades.

CEO Gaby Price said: “Our journey wouldn't have been possible without the dedication of our founder, Jenny Moody, MBE, and the ongoing support of our community and allies like Rachel Hopkins MP."

Luton Women's Aid founder Jenny Moody was the guest of honour at the charity's recent 50th anniversary celebrations

She added: “We are immensely proud to commemorate 50 years of Women's Aid in Luton, a beacon of hope and support for survivors of domestic abuse.”

Rachel Hopkins – a staunch supporter of women’s rights and a dedicated advocate for social justice – also commended the charity’s tireless efforts in providing a safe haven for women and children facing domestic abuse and expressed her commitment to continued collaboration in the fight against gender-based violence.

Her parents were an integral part of the Luton women’s aid journey and were involved with Jenny at the start.

Chair Said Tahera Aanchawan said: “While we would prefer domestic abuse to be a problem consigned to the past, and for there to be no need for us to exist – we take this time to celebrate the work that has been done this past 50 years and recognise the many hundreds of women and children who have been able to move on to live independent lives free from fear.

Celebrating 50 years of success - the anniversary not only commemorates the organisation's vivid history but also its renewed commitment to ending domestic violence and supporting those in need

"It is for them that we exist, and I praise our staff for the exemplary work they do day in day out. It has been a challenging few years but we are still here, so a big thank you to everyone in the Luton community who supports our work.”

Luton Women’s Aid has five refuge houses which also offer specialist provision for women from South Asian communities, with staff who speak Punjabi and Urdu.

The milestone event was marked with a celebratory tea party at the Luton head office. Guests included VIPS, supporters and advocates who have played pivotal roles in the charity’s vital work.

Guests had an opportunity to hear inspiring stories from women who had overcome adversity with the help of Women’s Aid services.

Celebrating a milestone golden anniversary - 50 years of Luton Women's Aid - with founder Jenny Moody

The event also serves as a platform to express gratitude to the staff, volunteers and supporters who have contributed to the organisation’s progress.

Their commitment to the cause has been instrumental in creating a community where women find solace, support and the strength to rebuild their lives.

The organisation’s new three-year strategy was also announced. This is designed to build on the work already done, celebrating the diversity of the women it seeks to support and aiming to find more sustainable income streams for the future.

One of these is a 2024 calendar with a collection of recipes from women who’ve stayed in the refuge, with an introduction from Luton celebrity baking legend Nadiya Hussain. It costs £10 from [email protected]