Pupils from three schools in Luton and St Albans are taking to the stage next week as part of a countrywide Shakespeare schools festival.

Youngsters from Warden Hill Junior School, Denbigh Primary School and Heathlands School in St Albans will be performing at the Grove Theatre in Dunstable next week.

They are taking part in the Coram Shakespeare Schools Foundation (CSSF) which has launched the spring leg of its 2022-23 Theatre Festival, the world’s largest annual youth drama programme featuring thousands of children performing Shakespeare plays live in professional theatres across the UK.

The children will be performing abridged versions of Shakespeare's plays.

The Festival gives children the opportunity to work together to create modern-day interpretations of Shakespeare, exploring the full spectrum of life’s emotion from killer kings, mystical creatures, comedy characters to star-cross'd lovers. Over the past 23 years, the award-winning cultural education charity, has worked with over 300,000 primary, secondary and SEND pupils, as well as children in Pupil Referral Units (PRUs). CSSF’s hands-on approach raises aspirations, encourages pupils to stretch themselves, and boosts vital life skills including confidence, organisation, resilience, empathy, teamwork and communication development.

As well as helping children to thrive socially and emotionally, teachers who work with CSSF have also reported that participating in the festival has had a positive impact across children’s entire education.

Mike Tucker, Head of CSSF, said: “As the deprivation gap in arts participation widens, the CSSF Theatre Festival offers an inclusive creative experience for young people at a time when many families are struggling to afford these activities. Arts opportunities provided through schools can be life changing for children from disadvantaged backgrounds. Shakespeare’s stories are over 400 years old, but children discover that themes such as friendship, rivalry, triumph, and love are still so relevant today.”

Actor and CSSF supporter Jan Ravens said: “The impact of the project will extend far beyond today. Along the way, they become better problem solvers, creative thinkers and team players. I’ve seen for myself how Shakespeare and performance can raise children’s confidence, resilience and ambition. And I know right now that children need these things more than ever.”