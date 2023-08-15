Kiss FM presenter Jordan Banjo with pupils at Luton's Hillborough Junior School,

Six primary school children helped kick off a supermarket's ‘Stronger Starts’ campaign, which will provide extra food and activity equipment for schools in need.

The pupils at Luton's Hillborough Junior School, aged between seven and 11, were given a 'once in a lifetime experience’ to launch the campaign - assisted by Tesco CEO Ken Murphy and Kiss FM presenter Jordan Banjo – that aims to give children a stronger start in life, involved the children sampling a variety of healthy breakfast treats at Tesco's Kitchen in Welwyn City Gardens, where they learned about the importance of health and sustainability by planting and digging at the onsite vegetable patch.

Following a healthy lunch the pupils helped choose the final poster for the Stronger Starts campaign alongside Banjo, who finished the day with a specially choreographed dance and autograph signings.

Stronger Starts is being supported by Banjo, who said: “It’s hard for kids to dream big when they’re hungry but by nominating your local school or children’s group, you can make a massive difference to the lives of thousands of youngsters.”

Tesco’s Stronger Starts grants will help schools and children’s groups provide equipment for healthy activities or nutritious food, such as breakfast clubs or snacks, to support young people’s physical health and mental wellbeing.

Customers can support their local school and children’s groups by dropping the Tesco blue token they receive at checkout into the relevant voting box as they leave the store.

The Stronger Starts scheme, supported by UK community charity Groundwork, will replace the current Tesco Community Grants funding programme.

Suzie Bradshaw, Year 3 Teacher at Hillborough Junior School said: "The stronger Starts campaign is something we are really passionate about at Hillborough Junior School. We believe that all children should have the opportunities to pursue their interests and have access to fantastic education, regardless of financial or personal circumstances.

"Since schools are really struggling with budgets, these grants couldn't come at a better time to help improve the outcomes of all children. We are thrilled to be involved at the very beginning of this brilliant project."