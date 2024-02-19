Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Three youth groups in Luton have been awarded money from the Government to invest in the town’s young people.

The Bangladesh Youth League, Diverse FM, and Tokko Youth Space all received grants from the Youth Investment Fund, a scheme created to support young people to have a positive start in life.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Luton Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nearly £20,000 was given to Diverse FM, on Castle Street. The organisation aims to give disadvantaged people the chance to develop their radio skills and provide support outside of term time.

These organisations were given cash from the government's Youth Investment Fund. Picture: Tokko Youth Space, Centre for Youth and Community Development and Diverse FM

Ashuk Ahmed, project manager at Diverse FM said: “Luton is lacking youth club provision and in recent months has seen a sharp rise in knife related incidents.

“Funding from the Million Hours Fund will support Diverse FM Community Media & Training to develop an out of hours youth club provision. Thanks to the Government and The National Lottery Community Fund for making this possible”.

The Bangladesh Youth League, which works out of the Centre for Youth and Community Development on Leagrave Road, received £165,000 to refurbish its facilities for Luton’s youngsters. They said: “We are so delighted that the government has recently invested in the young. The fund was spent on installing a new MUGA at the CYCD providing new opportunities for young people to engage in outdoor sports activities, a medium to deliver good youth work.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We replaced our access lift making the whole of the facility accessible to young people with disabilities. The replacement of the boiler, indoor floor cover, resurfacing of the outdoor play area, installing new interactive smart boards and refurbishment of the toilet facilities provided more conducive environment for young people to play, enjoy and learn.”

Over £1,365,000 was awarded to Tokko Youth Space. The charity for teenagers on Gordon Street said: “To be awarded a grant of this value is transformational. The fund will allow us to enhance our offer to vulnerable and disadvantaged young people living in Luton, who are too often impacted by poverty and health inequalities.”