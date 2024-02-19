Luton youth groups get over £1.5million in government funding
and live on Freeview channel 276
Three youth groups in Luton have been awarded money from the Government to invest in the town’s young people.
The Bangladesh Youth League, Diverse FM, and Tokko Youth Space all received grants from the Youth Investment Fund, a scheme created to support young people to have a positive start in life.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Nearly £20,000 was given to Diverse FM, on Castle Street. The organisation aims to give disadvantaged people the chance to develop their radio skills and provide support outside of term time.
Ashuk Ahmed, project manager at Diverse FM said: “Luton is lacking youth club provision and in recent months has seen a sharp rise in knife related incidents.
“Funding from the Million Hours Fund will support Diverse FM Community Media & Training to develop an out of hours youth club provision. Thanks to the Government and The National Lottery Community Fund for making this possible”.
The Bangladesh Youth League, which works out of the Centre for Youth and Community Development on Leagrave Road, received £165,000 to refurbish its facilities for Luton’s youngsters. They said: “We are so delighted that the government has recently invested in the young. The fund was spent on installing a new MUGA at the CYCD providing new opportunities for young people to engage in outdoor sports activities, a medium to deliver good youth work.
Advertisement
Advertisement
“We replaced our access lift making the whole of the facility accessible to young people with disabilities. The replacement of the boiler, indoor floor cover, resurfacing of the outdoor play area, installing new interactive smart boards and refurbishment of the toilet facilities provided more conducive environment for young people to play, enjoy and learn.”
Over £1,365,000 was awarded to Tokko Youth Space. The charity for teenagers on Gordon Street said: “To be awarded a grant of this value is transformational. The fund will allow us to enhance our offer to vulnerable and disadvantaged young people living in Luton, who are too often impacted by poverty and health inequalities.”
The money has gone towards a new gym, fully accessible kitchen that caters to service users with special educational needs, and recruiting more qualified staff.