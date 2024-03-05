Attendees at the youth space on Gordon Street. Picture: Tokko Youth Space

A youth project in Luton has been awarded over £1,300,000 to upgrade its facilities for children and teenagers in the town – including a new green space and gym for children.

A Youth Investment Fund grant from the government of £1,365,799 was given to Tokko Youth Space, on Gordon Street, to modernise its building.

The money will go towards developing the green space for young people to connect with the outdoors in a safe way, and an area for them to socialise and also meet with counsellors, nurses, fitness instructors and teenage pregnancy advisors. The cash boost will also be spent on a gym for the children.

The aim is to complete the renovation works by October 2024, with one floor being completed at a time to make sure that youth activities are able to carry on.

Aimee Djengiz, chief executive cfficer, said: “Since Tokko opened back in 2013, we have co-designed a huge array of projects to support young people, giving them somewhere safe to go outside of home and school. But, we cannot reach every young person and need to expand and improve our service, so everyone has a chance to thrive. We also need urgent work to modernise the space and make it sustainable and accessible to all.

“There will be something new for every young person at Tokko. One of the existing spaces will become a gym facility to support young people’s physical health and wellbeing. The gym will also be an attractive space that other local schools, youth projects and partners can use.”

Councillor Tahmina Saleem, portfolio holder for children, families and education said: “We are delighted that Tokko Youth Space has been awarded this much needed grant enabling them to transform the centre so they can respond to the changing needs of our young people. This supports our vision for Luton to be a child friendly town where children and young people can access quality services that keep them safe and secure and be given opportunities to develop, play and socialise.