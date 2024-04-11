Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Over half a million passengers have ridden the Luton Airport Express in the last 12 months - growing the number of journeys by more than 50 per cent since its new link with the Luton DART shuttle service.

The Express, run by East Midlands Railway (EMR), has carried 575,997 customers from the capital and the south, providing a convenient, fast, and environmentally friendly way to get to London Luton Airport (LLA).

EMR say customers have taken advantage of quick journey times and cheap tickets, with a trip from Central London to the London Luton Airport terminal taking as little as 32 minutes, and costing from just £10, when using the Luton Airport Express and Luton DART.

Services depart every 30 minutes, from early morning to late at night, Monday to Saturday, with regular services on Sundays.

When customers arrive at Luton Airport Parkway, they are able to use a lift or escalators for step-free access between the train platform and the airport's shuttle service—the Luton DART. The Luton DART takes customers straight to the terminal in under four minutes, providing a reliable, quick, and greener connection.

The electric Class 360 trains that operate the service are to receive a refurbishment. The £27.6 million investment will see more new interiors, greater luggage space, new 2+2 seating, charging points, and new passenger information systems.

EMR's commitment to promote the Luton Airport Express service has been evident since its launch winning the Marketing & Communications Excellence Award at this year's Rail Business Awards.

Simon Pready, Commercial Director at East Midlands Railway, said: "It has been a great year for the Luton Airport Express and our efforts to market the service has really paid off.

"We have seen the number of customers grow steadily as people discover the convenience the service offers—in fact, the number of journeys has grown by more than 50 percent since the service linked up with the DART.

"Many customers have taken advantage of our £10 fares and have been impressed with the frequency of the service, with trains running every half-hour.