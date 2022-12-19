A Luton health club has teamed up with a children’s charity this Christmas.

Members at Bannatyne health club who donate a minimum of £5 through the Just Giving page will receive a free guest day pass from the health club as a thank you, enabling them to bring a friend for free.

Last year Barnardo’s provided essential support to more than 357,000 children, young people, parents and carers, through its services and partnerships.

First left Nicola Fussell, general manager at the Bannatyne health club Luton with Bannatyne colleagues

Nicola Fussell, general manager at the Bannatyne health club Luton said: “This is a fantastic initiative that is enabling our members to support a very worthwhile charity, and get a little something from us in return.

“Members can simply make a donation via the Just Giving page, or we’re happy to support them doing different sponsored challenges in the club to raise money that way. Every £5 will help Barnardo’s make a difference.”

Rebecca Mauger, director of fundraising & marketing for Barnardo’s, said: “We are very grateful to the Bannatyne Group, their members and employees for their support. We want all children to feel safe and happy at Christmas but, with the sharp rise in food and energy costs this year, many families we support are enduring unprecedented financial strain.

“Our work supports the children and families that need us most. Donations to Barnardo’s help provide essential support and allow children to feel part of Christmas, and we thank the Bannatyne Group for their generous contributions.”

