Luton's Best 2022 Awards launch: Do you know an unsung community hero?

Luton’s Best 2022 Awards, organised by Love Luton, celebrate the achievements of truly remarkable individuals and organisations who make Luton a better place.

The awards are now in their 13th year. The mission has always been to shine a light on the unsung community heroes making a real difference.

Nominated by the public, previous winners have been from all walks of life, of all ages, and from all over the town. Their achievements are awe-inspiring and a lesson to us all. They say they are ordinary people, but their acts are truly extraordinary.

Who will earn recognition in this year's Luton's Best Awards?

The winners come from hundreds of public nominations and stories of remarkable individuals and organisations. They are whittled down to a shortlist by a judging panel, which comprises the award sponsors, who all have a stake in the future and success of our town. There are awards for individuals and groups, young and old, for people working in the public sector and for organisations and businesses all who make our community a better place.

This is your opportunity to tell us about these people so that we can all say a big thank you. To nominate please visit the website www.loveluton.org.uk/lutonsbestawards

The categories are:

Child of Courage Award

Dr Tahir Mehmood, People's Choice winner 2021

Sponsored by FCC Environment

Judges will seek to recognise any young person up to the age of 18 who has put themselves in danger to help or save the life of another or has battled against the odds and has overcome adversity in their personal life or made a stand to improve the lot of themselves or others.

Young Achiever Award

Sponsored by Barnfield College

This award will seek to recognise an outstanding effort and levels of achievement by a young person aged 20 or under, either in their school lives, work lives, in a sporting context or within the wider community.

Adult Achiever Award

Sponsored by University of Bedfordshire

This award will seek to recognise an individual over the age of 21 who continues to achieve great things at work, in their profession, through arts and culture, in the field of education, sport, or a hobby or pastime.

Service with a Smile

Sponsored by Carlisle Support Services

This award is looking for an individual or team employed either in the public, private or voluntary sector that goes above and beyond when it comes to customer service. Their effort and enthusiasm should have a positive effect on its customers and the business/organisation.

Community Company of the Year

Sponsored by The Mall

This award is looking for an individual or team employed either in the public, private or voluntary sector that goes above and beyond. Their effort and enthusiasm should have a positive effect on the community. We are really keen to hear from organisations who have gone that extra mile to support the town during the pandemic, signed up and delivering against their Luton 2040 pledge, or joined the Good Business Charter.

Lifetime Achievement Award

Sponsored by London Luton Airport

To recognise an individual whose achievements have been far-reaching in the community. Examples can

include a volunteer who has given up their time for many years, a local carer or a business person who has given many years to improving the lives of people in Luton.

Care in the Community Award

Sponsored by Volker Highways and Volker Fitzpatrick

This award is for an individual or group from either a professional or voluntary capacity. Those eligible include relatives (including children), friends, doctors, nurses or care workers who care for someone or a group of people. We are looking for an individual or group who have really gone that extra mile to care for our most vulnerable often showing incredible patience and understanding. Judges are looking for those who have cared for others sometimes over many years without

giving thought to themselves.

Keeping Luton Safe Award

Sponsored by Bedfordshire & Luton Fire & Rescue Service

The judges will be looking for individual members of the public or groups who have put themselves at risk and acted with bravery and courage to help save the life or protect the well-being of another. This could include tackling crime, disorder or anti-social behaviour. Another example could include individuals or groups which have made a positive community contribution in terms of improving the environment they live or work which improves the safety of others.

Environmental Achievement Award

Sponsored by Luton Rising

An award to an individual or organisation demonstrating a commitment to enhancing and protecting our environment or a heritage site, introducing environmentally sustainable products or services and, in doing so, make a contribution to Luton’s environment or conservation areas. Examples could include an environmental community project; a school initiative involving children and parents or improving a conservation area to kick-start regeneration.

Best Volunteer Award

Sponsored by Signature Flight Support

This award will recognise a volunteer(s) of any age who has made an outstanding contribution through giving up their own time to volunteer to help others, charities or initiatives across the town. We ask that entries are for individuals still active in their role but you can list all activities they have taken part in prior to 2021/2022.

Community Business Person

Sponsored by Ryebridge

An individual of any age working for an organisation or studying in the town who has shown a commitment and involvement with the local community and can demonstrate excellence in business which in turn enhances the image of the business community and Luton, locally or on a wider scale or someone who has provided superior service to the community. We are keen to hear from individuals who have supported the town during the pandemic.

Best Fundraiser Award

Sponsored by HDB

This award will recognise a tireless charity fund raiser/s of any age who has made an outstanding contribution either through their fundraising initiatives, voluntary work or other support. We ask that entries are for individuals still active in their role but you can list all activities they have taken part in prior to 2021/2022.

Luton in Harmony Award

Sponsored by Active Luton

An individual or organisation who has proactively promoted community cohesion and celebrated diversity

in the town through their initiatives which have helped to

improve the public image of Luton.

Sporting Inspiration Award

Sponsored by Luton Town Football Club

We are looking for an individual over the age of 18 who is a true sporting inspiration who has either excelled at their sport and/or helped others and is a positive role model. The entry should

include: • A sports man or woman who has excelled in their chosen sport. Rankings and achievements made during the eligibility period must be given.

• Have demonstrated considerable commitment.

• Are an inspiration and positive role model to others.

• Have used their achievements and experiences to make a positive impact on their community and/or club.

• Special qualities that set them apart from others.

Leisure, Culture and Heritage Award

Sponsored by Luton Hoo Hotel, Golf and Spa

The judges will be looking to award an individual or organisation which has excelled and inspired either as a professional or amateur in the areas of sport, arts, leisure, culture and heritage. The individual or organisation will need to demonstrate the support, commitment and success they have provided to the development and promotion of these areas within the boundaries of Luton.

Inspirational Female Leader Award

Sponsored by Luton Sixth Form College

From standing up for our local community, to running our most important organisations, women continue to shape our great town of Luton through their cool head: warm heart leadership. This award celebrates the huge wealth of outstanding contributions women have made to Luton and the surrounding area. We would love to receive nominations for women who live in our diverse and thriving community. For a few moments, we can set aside their usual humility to showcase extraordinary examples of courage, triumph, kindness, compassion, transformation, skills and success. We want to hear where they’ve gone above and beyond in the course of their professional or personal life.

Luton’s Most Outstanding Citizen 2022

Sponsored by Lu2on

This award seeks to recognise an outstanding citizen of any age group or walk of life who has excelled or gone above and beyond in 2022. For example this person could be a member of the business or community sector and anyone who has benefited the people of Luton. This could be in a professional capacity, volunteering or local charity work. It could be a neighbour a relative or anyone who, in your view, typifies the very best of Luton and in particular during the pandemic. This will be a highly contested award that seeks to recognise Luton’s Most Outstanding Citizen in 2022.

The People’s Choice Award

Sponsored by The Luton News

The readers of the Luton News will have the opportunity to pick the winner they feel is most deserving. On the week of 14th November the newspaper will announce the shortlisted candidates. You will have