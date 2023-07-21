Luton's Best 2023 Awards launch: Nominate an unsung community hero for special recognition

Luton's Best Awards 2023.

Luton’s Best 2023 Awards celebrate the achievements of truly remarkable individuals and organisations who make Luton a better place.

The awards are now in their 14th year. The mission has always been to shine a light on the unsung heroes in the community.

Nominated by the public, previous winners have been from all walks of life, of all ages, and from all over the town. Their achievements are awe-inspiring and a lesson to us all. They say they are ordinary people, but quite their acts are truly extraordinary.

Luton's Best Awards 2022. Nominations are now needed for 2023

Our winners come from hundreds of public nominations and stories of remarkable individuals and organisations. They are whittled down to a shortlist by our judging panel, which comprises our sponsors, who all have a stake in the future and success of our town.

There are awards for individuals and groups, young and old, for people working in the public sector and for organisations and businesses all who make our community a better place.

This is your opportunity to tell us about these people so that we can all say a big thank you.

To nominate please visit the website www.loveluton.org.uk/lutonsbestawards

In the coming weeks and months the Luton News will be placing the spotlight on the numerous awards categories.

> Adult Achiever Award. Sponsored by University of Bedfordshire: This award will seek to recognise an individual over the age of 21 who continues to achieve great things at work, in their profession, through arts and culture, in the field of education, sport, or a hobby or pastime.

> Best Fundraiser Award. Sponsored by Pell Frischmann: This award will recognise a tireless charity fundraiser/s of any age who has made an outstanding contribution either through their fundraising initiatives, voluntary work or other support. We ask that entries are for individuals still active in their role but you can list all activities they have taken part in prior to 2022/2023.

> Best Volunteer Award. Sponsored by Signature Flight Support: This award will recognise a volunteer(s) of any age who has made an outstanding contribution through giving up their own time to volunteer to help others, charities or initiatives across the town. We ask that entries are for individuals still active in their role but you can list all activities they have taken part in prior to 2022/2023.

> Care in the Community Award. Sponsored by Volker Fitzpatrick: This award is for an individual or group from either a professional or voluntary capacity. Those eligible include relatives (including children), friends, doctors, nurses or care workers who care for someone or a group of people.

We are looking for an individual or group who have really gone that extra mile to care for our most vulnerable often showing incredible patience and understanding. Judges are looking for those who have cared for others sometimes over many years without giving thought to themselves.

> Child of Courage Award. Sponsored by FCC Environment: Judges will seek to recognise any young person up to the age of 18 who has put themselves in danger to help or save the life of another or has battled against the odds and has overcome adversity in their personal life or made a stand to improve the lot of themselves or others.

> Community Business Person. Sponsored by HBD: An individual of any age working for an organisation or studying in the town who has shown a commitment and involvement with the local community and can demonstrate excellence in business which in turn enhances the image of the business community and Luton, locally or on a wider scale or someone who has provided superior service to the community.

> Community Company of the Year. Sponsored by The Mall: This award is looking for an individual or team employed either in the public, private or voluntary sector that goes above and beyond. Their effort and enthusiasm should have a positive effect on the community. We are really keen to hear from organisations who have gone that extra mile to support the town and can include signing up and delivering against their Luton 2040 pledge, or joining the Good Business Charter.

> Community Project of the Year. Sponsored by TUI: This award will seek to recognise a community based project which has been initiated by a local charity or voluntary organisation, community group, schools or by any other person or body. The Project must demonstrate a tangible community benefit, how it influenced the community, how many people it engaged and what will be the legacy impact and lasting benefits. Examples could include Projects which bring communities together, support the arts, environment, or promote community health.

In judging this award, the panel will be looking for quantified details of the project, outcomes, achievements and the effectiveness of what was delivered and the overall impact of the project

> Entrepreneur of the Year: This award is open to any individual over the age of 16 studying or working in Luton. Entrepreneurs make a huge difference locally, nationally and internationally. They not only have great ideas, but also the drive to make them a reality. They use their fresh thinking and hard work to create positive social change — bringing new concepts and products to market, and creating jobs and wealth.

The award will go to the outstanding entrepreneur who can best demonstrate the following: Exceptional visionary and inspirational leadership; Identification of a market opportunity; How employees and resources were applied to optimise the opportunity; Strong commercial performance, financial results and demonstrable growth; Potential and plan for sustained growth; Innovation in products, services or processes; Customer engagement and loyalty; An ethical approach to business.

> Environmental Achievement Award. Sponsored by Luton Rising: An award to an individual or organisation demonstrating a commitment to enhancing and protecting our environment or a heritage site, introducing environmentally sustainable products or services and, in doing so, make a contribution to Luton’s environment or conservation areas. Examples could include an environmental community project; a school initiative involving children and parents or improving a conservation area to kick-start regeneration.

> Health Hero Award. Sponsored by Atrumed: A new category for 2023! This award seeks to recognise and honour the hard work of an individual or group of healthcare staff, in roles vital to the provision of patient care across Luton and the surrounding areas. We want to recognise the amazing work of healthcare workers in these challenging times for the system and to ensure we celebrate all the amazing people who work across the health service going above and beyond every day for patients and their colleagues. This can be an individual, group or organisation providing healthcare services across Luton and Bedfordshire.

> Inspirational Female Leader Award. Sponsored by Luton Sixth Form College: From standing up for our local community, to running our most important organisations, women continue to shape our great town of Luton through their cool head: warm heart leadership. This award celebrates the huge wealth of outstanding contributions women have made to Luton and the surrounding area.

We would love to receive nominations for women who live in our diverse and thriving community. For a few moments, we can set aside their usual humility to showcase extraordinary examples of courage, triumph, kindness, compassion, transformation, skills and success. We want to hear where they’ve gone above and beyond in the course of their professional or personal life.

> Keeping Luton Safe Award. Sponsored by Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service: The judges will be looking for individual members of the public or groups who have put themselves at risk and acted with bravery and courage to help save the life or protect the well-being of another.

This could include tackling crime, disorder or anti-social behaviour. Another example could include individuals or groups which have made a positive community contribution in terms of improving the environment they live or work which improves the safety of others.

> Leisure, Culture and Heritage Award. Sponsored by Active Luton: The judges will be looking to award an individual or organisation which has excelled and inspired either as a professional or amateur in the areas of sport, arts, leisure, culture and heritage. The individual or organisation will need to demonstrate the support, commitment and success they have provided to the development and promotion of these areas within the boundaries of Luton.

> Lifetime Achievement Award. Sponsored by London Luton Airport: To recognise an individual whose achievements have been far-reaching in the community. Examples can include a volunteer who has given up their time for many years, a local carer or a business person who has given many years to improving the lives of people in Luton.

> Luton in Harmony Award. Sponsored by Chiltern Learning Trust: An individual or organisation who has proactively promoted community cohesion and celebrated diversity in the town through their initiatives which have helped to improve the public image of Luton.

> Luton’s Most Outstanding Citizen 2023. Sponsored by Lu2on: This award seeks to recognise an outstanding citizen of any age group or walk of life who has excelled or gone above and beyond in 2023. For example this person could be a member of the business or community sector and anyone who has benefited the people of Luton. This could be in a professional capacity, volunteering or local charity work. It could be a neighbour a relative or anyone who, in your view, typifies the very best of Luton and in particular during the pandemic. This will be a highly contested award that seeks to recognise Luton’s Most Outstanding Citizen in 2023.

> Service with a Smile. Sponsored by Carlisle Support Services: This award is looking for an individual or team employed either in the public, private or voluntary sector that goes above and beyond when it comes to customer service. Their effort and enthusiasm should have a positive effect on its customers and the business/organisation.

> Sporting Inspiration Award. Sponsored by Luton Town Football Club: We are looking for an individual over the age of 18 who is a true sporting inspiration who has either excelled at their sport and/or helped others and is a positive role model. The entry should include: A sports man or woman who has excelled in their chosen sport. Rankings and achievements made during the eligibility period must be given; Have demonstrated considerable commitment; Are an inspiration and positive role model to others; Have used their achievements and experiences to make a positive impact on their community and/or club; Special qualities that set them apart from others.

> Step Forward Luton. Sponsored by Vauxhall: A new category for 2023! This award seeks to recognise an individual or organisation’s outstanding achievements in promoting Luton as a town to be proud of. Judges will be looking for: Examples of how the work has helped to gain local and national media coverage for the town and where their work has significantly contributed to the overall image to visitors and those living outside the town as well as significantly improving the lives of local people and supporting civic pride. Another example is those who may have significantly contributed to Step Forward Luton and helped to deliver towards Luton 2040.

> Young Achiever Award. Sponsored by Barnfield College: This award will seek to recognise an outstanding effort and levels of achievement by a young person aged 20 or under, either in their school lives, work lives, in a sporting context or within the wider community.

> The People’s Choice Award. Sponsored by The Luton News and Ethos Farm.