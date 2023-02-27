Nominated by the public, the winners and runners up of the Love Luton-organised awards were from all walks of life, of all ages, and from all over the town. Their achievements are awe-inspiring and a lesson to us all. They say they are ordinary people, but their acts are truly extraordinary.

The awards mission has always been to shine a light on the unsung heroes in the community. The impact of the pandemic and now the cost of living crisis has seen everyone pull together and the awards were an opportunity to recognise these outstanding individuals and organisations.

The winners come from hundreds of public nominations and stories of remarkable individuals and organisations. They were whittled down to a shortlist by the judging panel, made up of sponsors who all have a stake in the future and success of our town.

Daniel Connor with his People's Choice award (CGF PHOTOGRAPHY)

The awards evening also included a number of keynote speeches. The Lord-Lieutenant of Bedfordshire reflected on the recent visit from His Majesty, the King and played a short video which captured the visit and something the people of Luton will treasure for many years.

At the awards, there was also a moment of reflection for those no longer with us. Special tributes were paid to Jamal Edwards who sadly passed away last year with a moment of reflection to the many thousands who lost their lives following the devastating impacts of the earthquake in Turkey and Syria.

A charity raffle in aid of The Level Trust was held along with two Love Luton long service awards presented to Cllr Sian Goding who has served on Luton Council for more than 20 years.

The other long service award was given to Nicola Monk, Corporate Director of Luton Council who leaves her role after 24 years. The Chair of Love Luton, Linsey Sweet, recognised their outstanding contributions although they will remain as Love Luton Ambassadors and advocates of the town.

Luton's Best Awards 2022 (Image: AWARCHOL)

Linsey said: “After having to postpone the awards in December following the bad weather, we were delighted to bring everyone together to celebrate the amazing individuals and organisations who make Luton a great place to live, work, study and have fun.

“This is our 13th Luton’s Best Awards and they continue to go from strength to strength. These awards wouldn’t be possible without our amazing sponsors who fund the event. We look forward to launching our 14th awards later this year."

The winner of the People's Choice Award (which resulted in more than 1,400 online votes from Luton News readers who could choose from all the shortlisted nominees) went to Daniel Connor, former headteacher at Challney High School for Boys.

The full results were: Adult Achiever: 1 Bilal Farooq, 2 Dr Monjour Ahmed. Best Fundraiser: 1 Mark Crowther, 2 Naheem Aslam. Best Volunteer: 1 Nazia Ahmed, 2 Christian Cunningham. Care in the Community: 1 Women’s Aid, 2 Vera McNamara. Child of Courage: 1 Joshua Lynch, 2 Amelie Hunt. Community Business Person: 1 Furhaad Ahmed, 2 Bina Briggs. Community Company of the Year: 1 Diverse FM, 2 Hannah Solicitors. Entrepreneur of the year: 1 Luke Davis, 2 Gav O’Brien. Environmental Achievement: 1 ABCD in Luton, 2 Peace Garden. Inspirational Female: 1 Aklima Bibi, 2 Deniece Dobson. Keeping Luton Safe: 1 Luton Sikh Soup Kitchen, 2 Dallow Cares. Leisure, Culture and Heritage: 1 Paul Vitty, 2 Mariana Brown. Lifetime Achievement: 1 Daniel Connor, 2 Alan Davies. Luton in Harmony: 1 Pride in Luton, 2 Lee Drummond. Luton’s most outstanding citizen 2022: 1 Abu Nasir, 2 Aimee Clarke. Service with a Smile: 1 Krzysztof Burzacki, 2 Karen Linley. Sporting Inspiration: 1 Elroy Edwards, 2 Amy Rollinson. Young Achiever: 1 Amy Rollinson, 2 Muhammed Kamil Ali. People’s Choice: 1 Daniel Connor.

Luton's Best Awards 2022 (Image: AWARCHOL)

See the Wednesday, March 1 edition of the Luton News for more on the award winners and their achievements.

> The Luton News has always been at the forefront of championing the community and after being harshly placed top in a recent worst towns poll, we are asking readers to email [email protected] with their upbeat stories and examples of why we should be proud of Luton. Alternatively submit via our new online portal at https://submit.nationalworld.com

In the Luton News and on this website you will regularly see our We Love Luton logo to highlight stories demonstrating all that’s good about our town. We’re keen to highlight local attractions, plus examples of the good work being carried out for the community by individuals, organisations, businesses or charities. Let’s give Luton the love it deserves... (and Dunstable, Houghton Regis and surrounding villages for that matter too!).

Luton's Best Awards 2022 (Image: AWARCHOL)

