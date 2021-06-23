Luton's Best awards: Just a week left to vote for People’s Choice winner

There’s just one week to go to have your say on who should win the Luton’s Best awards People’s Choice category.

Last week we revealed who had won all the other categories, but the final accolade has yet to be determined.

The vote is being conducted via our website with 10pm on Wednesday, June 30 being the cut off time. Click here to vote. The winner will be announced on July 15, with the public able to make their choice from all the candidates who were shortlisted.

Vote for your favourite.

We’ve had more than 1,800 votes already, so why not have your say too? The full list of Luton’s Best winners and runners up who are eligible for the People’s Choice vote are:

Adult Achiever sponsored by the University of Bedfordshire: Mary Emeji – Winner; Musthafa Hussain – Runner Up.

Best Fundraiser sponsored by The Luton Hoo Hotel, Golf and Spa: The Visiting Superheroes – Winner; Hannah Fehr – Runner Up.

Best Volunteer sponsored by Signature Flight Support: Ian Fensome posthumously awarded – Winner; Mary Winter – Runner up.

Care in the Community sponsored by Volker Fitzpatrick and Volker Highways: Go Dharmic – winner; Keech Hospice Care Children’s Team – Runner up.

Child of Courage sponsored by FCC Environment : Evie Gormley –Joint Winner; Harvey Buckingham – Joint Winner.

Community Business Person sponsored by Ryebridge : Andy Calvert – Winner; Liz Aldous – Runner up.

Community Company sponsored by The Mall: Discover Islam – Winner; Flying Start Luton – Runner Up.

Environmental Achievement sponsored by London Luton Airport Ltd: Setting up Warwick Gardens and launching Edible Bury Park – Winner; Surrey Street Primary School Safe Space Bubble – Runner up.

Keeping Luton Safe sponsored by Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service: Luton’s All Women’s Centre – Winner ; Scott Eastwood and Fiona Martin – Runner up.

Key worker of the year sponsored by HBD Elaine Tolliday – Winner; Daniel Pallett – Runner up.

Lifetime Achievement sponsored by London Luton Airport: Paul Rogers posthumously awarded – Winner; Jim O’Connor MBE – Runner up.

Luton in Harmony sponsored by Active Luton: Revoluton Arts – Winner; Discover Islam – Runner Up.

Outstanding Citizen 2020 sponsored by Lu2on: Scott Eastwood and Fiona Martin – Winner; Jane Malcolm – Runner Up.

Sporting Inspiration sponsored by Luton Town Football Club: Hasina Rahman – Winner; Runi Choudhury – Runner Up.