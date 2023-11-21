Luton's Best: Just days left to nominate a community hero for an award

You have just over a week left to nominate your local hero for a Luton’s Best 2023 Award. In partnership with Love Luton, the awards celebrate the achievements of truly remarkable individuals and organisations who make Luton a better place.

The awards are now in their 14th year. The mission has always been to shine a light on the unsung heroes in the community. Nominated by the public, previous winners have been from all walks of life, of all ages, and from all over the town. Their achievements are awe-inspiring and a lesson to us all. They say they are ordinary people, but quite their acts are truly extraordinary.

Our winners come from hundreds of public nominations and stories of remarkable individuals and organisations. They are whittled down to a shortlist by our judging panel, which comprises our sponsors, who all have a stake in the future and success of our town.

There are awards for individuals and groups, young and old, for people working in the public sector and for organisations and businesses all who make our community a better place. This is your opportunity to tell us about these people so that we can all say a big thank you.

Luton's Best Awards 2023

The award categories are:

Adult Achiever: Sponsored by University of Bedfordshire.

Best Fundraiser: Sponsored by Pell Frischmann.

Best Volunteer: Sponsored by Signature Flight Support.

Care in the Community: Sponsored by Volker Fitzpatrick.

Child of Courage: Sponsored by FCC Environment.

Community Business Person: Sponsored by Active Luton.

Community Company of the Year: Sponsored by The Mall.

Community Project of the Year: Sponsored by TUI.

Entrepreneur of the Year: Sponsored by Hannah Solicitors.

Environmental Achievement: Sponsored by Luton Rising.

Health hero Award: Sponsored by Atrumed.

Inspirational Female Leader: Sponsored by Luton Sixth Form College.

Keeping Luton Safe: Sponsored by Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Leisure, Culture and Heritage: Sponsored by Luton Hoo Hotel, Golf and Spa.

Lifetime Achievement: Sponsored by London Luton Airport.

Luton in Harmony: Sponsored by Chiltern Learning Trust.

Luton’s Most Outstanding Citizen 2023: Sponsored by Lu2on.

Service with a Smile: Sponsored by Carlisle Support Services.

Sporting Inspiration: Sponsored by Luton Town Football Club.

Step Forward Luton: Sponsored by Vauxhall Motors.

The People’s Choice Award: Sponsored by Ethos Farm and The Luton News.

Young Achiever: Sponsored by Barnfield College.