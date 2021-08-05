Luton’s Best searches for new community heroes as 2021 awards are launched

The Luton’s Best Awards 2020 may have only just concluded due to the pandemic, but now it’s time to crack on with 2021 accolades!

Love Luton is delighted to announce its 12th Luton’s Best Awards. The awards mission has always been to shine a light on the unsung heroes in the community. The health crisis has seen everyone pull together.

Nominated by the public, previous winners have been from all walks of life, of all ages, and from all over the town. Their achievements are awe-inspiring and a lesson to us all. They say they are ordinary people, but quite their acts are truly extraordinary.

Luton's Best Award 2021

The winners come from hundreds of public nominations and stories of remarkable individuals and organisations. They are whittled down to a shortlist from which our judging panel, made up of sponsors who all have a stake in the future and success of our town.

The nominees are honoured at the glittering Luton’s Best Awards ceremony which is normally held at the Luton Hoo Hotel, Golf and Spa.

This year’s event is being provisionally booked for Friday, December 3 2021. Butthe health and wellbeing of the Love Luton team, guests, sponsors, suppliers and inspirational nominees is paramount.

Love Luton will be monitoring the advice and guidance coming from Government and will make a decision if it can bring people together this year.

Discover Islam People's Choice 2020

Linsey Frostick, chair of Love Luton, said “The last 16 months, in the face of a pandemic, we have seen this same selfless approach by so many including our key workers, neighbours, community organisations and many others.

“They have sacrificed and endured so much to care for us, keep our shop shelves stocked, keep us connected, keep us healthy and teach our children. We want to hear from as many people as possible and truly celebrate the heroes of our town. We hope to be able to host our awards evening in December and we will monitoring advice and guidance. The safety of our guests and staff will be paramount in making any final decision.”

Entries are now officially open and will run until Sunday, October 17. The event is fully funded by private sponsorship. You can nominate online by visiting the website: www.loveluton.org.uk/lutonsbestawardsThe categories are:

> Key worker of the year.Sponsored by Henryboot Developments.

> Child of Courage Award. Sponsored by FCC Environment.

> Young Achiever Award. Sponsored by Barnfield College .

> Adult Achiever Award. Sponsored by University of Bedfordshire.

> Community Company of the Year. Sponsored by The Mall.

> Lifetime Achievement Award. Sponsored by London Luton Airport .

> Care in the Community Award. Sponsored by Volker Highways and Volker Fitzpatrick.

>Keeping Luton Safe Award. Sponsored by Bedfordshire & Luton Fire & Rescue Service.

> Environmental Achievement Award. Sponsored by London Luton Airport Limited.

>Best Volunteer Award. Sponsored by Signature Flight Support.

> Community Business Person. Sponsored by Ryebridge.

> Best Fundraiser Award. Sponsored by Luton Hoo Hotel, Golf and Spa.

> Luton in Harmony Award. Sponsored by Active Luton.

> Sporting Inspiration Award. Sponsored by Luton Town Football Club .

> Luton’s most outstanding citizen 2021. Sponsored by Lu2on.