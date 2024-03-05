Luton's Big Iftar 2024: Annual event returns with awards to celebrate people making 'positive difference'
A free event that celebrates Luton’s community spirit is set to return this month.
The 10th Big Iftar, which takes place during the month of Ramadan, will be held at St George’s Square, Luton, on March 22. The evening will include a communal sunset meal, known as Iftar, as well as face-painting, a quiz, speeches, and awards to celebrate community champions.
Event organiser, Mohammed Tariq, said: “The Big Iftar is a celebration of Luton’s diversity, unity, and community spirit. It’s an opportunity for friends from all backgrounds to come together to share food and good conversations.
Everyone is invited to attend, and donations from the event will be given to Luton Foodbank.
Salma Khan, project manager at Luton Foodbank, added: “More and more families are struggling to afford basic food and are skipping meals. We’re delighted to team up with The Big Iftar once again with proceeds going towards providing nutritious meals to children during the school holidays.”